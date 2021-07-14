Walk in for your second COVID jab

With a large number of Ontario residents receiving one or both COVID vaccinations, the pace of vaccinations has slowed in the past few days. To make it easier for those who still need a second dose, starting tomorrow, July 15, 2021, all members of the community ages 12+ who would like a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can walk-in into the FirstOntario Centre vaccine clinic to complete their vaccine series. The clinic also continues to offer walk-ins for first doses, and booked first and second dose appointments.

Accelerated second dose eligibility

All individuals ages 12 and over who have received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to walk-in into the FirstOntario Centre vaccine clinic to get their second dose or rebook their second dose appointment at the shortened interval of at least 28 days after their first dose. Some mobile pop-up clinics are also offering walk-in second doses, and information on these and all clinic locations can be found at www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine.

To date Hamilton Health partners have administered approximately 656,233 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Upwards of 75.3 per cent of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 have received a vaccine to date with 55.4 per cent having completed their vaccine series. In addition, 62 per cent of youth ages 12-17 have received a first dose to date and 25.2 have completed their vaccine series. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in individuals aged 12 and over.