Single-digit COVID cases counts in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton Public Health reported only four new cases of COVID19 Wednesday and no deaths. There are now 94 active cases in Hamilton. There was no change in the number of cases involved in the two outbreaks—one at St Joseph’s Villa with nine cases and Duarte Food Market with three. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by five to 24. The Toronto Star is reporting that the outbreak at St Joseph’s Villa is now believed to be linked to an unvaccinated hairdresser working in the facility.

Halton had five cases and no deaths. The outbreaks at the Villages at Tansley Woods was unchanged with 19 residents and two staff affected. Hospitalizations in Halton remain at five cases.

Ontario is reporting 153 new COVID cases, marking six straight days with the case count below 200. There were more than 29,000 tests administered, bringing the positivity rate down to, 0.6 percent. There were seven deaths reported. Locally, there are 28 new cases in Toronto, 23 in the Region of Waterloo, 20 in Grey Bruce, 19 in Peel Region and 12 in Middlesex-London. Hospitalizations sit at 174, marking a week of hospitalizations below 200. Vaccinations have decreased from last week’s record daily totals as more people get the shot. There were 179,197 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 17,475,655. There are now nearly 7.3 million residents fully vaccinated.