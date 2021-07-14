North Bay Pride offers a free virtual show headlined by Serena Ryder

North Bay’s virtual “WE ARE PRIDE” festival is almost here, and is available everywhere on line. The day is headlined by Canadian Singer Songwriter icon, Serena Ryder! who will be appearing Facebook Live on Saturday September 18, 2021. “WE ARE PRIDE” concert starts at 730pm, and it can be found at https://www.facebook.com/NorthBayPrideLGBTTIQQ2SA/

Said Serena Ryder, “I am extremely excited to join North Bay Pride this year, and to be with an all-amazing women line up! North Bay Pride has really ensured that we show the empowerment women have in all areas of society. I cannot wait to share new music with you and play my favorite songs. We hope we encourage everyone to be their true authentic selves. See you in September!”

The evening will be hosted by Northern Ontario Comedian, Alice Rose!

Toronto up and coming singer / songwriter Dani Doucette will kick things off into high gear, with her new releases and powerful voice.

BIf Naked is returning with her full band. Bif knows how to rock your soul! ALICE ROSE

“We are excited about the entire 5 days that have been planned for North Bay Pride this year. Our community has really come together with supporters of the community. We have gained new sponsors, new partnerships around North Bay and Area, that only proves the strength that Pride has in all communities. And to top off our events with Serena Ryder, Bif Naked and Dani Doucette, hosted by Alice Rose, could not have been a better choice for us in 2021.” Jason Maclennan, Communications Director for North Bay Pride.