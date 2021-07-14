COVID case counts and hospitalizations below 200 in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 153 new COVID cases, marking six straight days with the case count below 200. There were more than 29,000 tests administered, bringing the positivity rate down to, 0.6 percent. There were seven deaths reported. Locally, there are 28 new cases in Toronto, 23 in the Region of Waterloo, 20 in Grey Bruce, 19 in Peel Region and 12 in Middlesex-London. Hospitalizations sit at 174, marking a week of hospitalizations below 200. Vaccinations have decreased from last week’s record daily totals as more people get the shot. There were 179,197 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 17,475,655. There are now nearly 7.3 million residents fully vaccinated.

Hamilton public Health is reporting 12 new Covid cases and no deaths. With recoveries the number of active cases in Hamilton has dropped by eight to 93. One of Hamilton’s three active outbreaks has been declared over. The outbreak at St Joseph’s Villa has now affected nine persons—4 residents, 4 staff and one visitor. The other outbreaks at Duarte’s Food Market has involved three staff.

Halton Public health reported six new cases, There were no new cases reported at the Villages of Tansley Woods. Vaccinations there have ramped up. Just over 90 percent of staff have had their first dose, and 77 percent have had a second shot. 98.5 percent of residents at Tansley Woods have had a first dose and 97 percent are fully vaccinated. There will be another vaccination clinic at Tansley Woods this week for residents, essential caregivers and team members