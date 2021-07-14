Police Chief reaches out to Hamilton Muslim Community after hate incident

A 40 year old Hamilton man is in a mess of trouble after a Muslim woman and her daughter were terrorized at Ancaster Meadowlands.

The man, identified as Vince Licata who is scheduled to appear in Hamilton court today is charged with

Uttering Threat to Cause Death x 3

•Assault with a weapon x 2

•Dangerous operation of a vehicle

•Failure to Comply with terms of Probation

Monday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a mother and daughter, both wearing hijabs, were walking through a parking lot in a plaza in the Ancaster Meadowlands. An interaction occurred after a vehicle pulling out of a parking spot almost struck one of the victims.

The interaction escalated with the suspect uttering threats towards the victims while using racial slurs targeting the Muslim community. The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) issued a statement quoting the victims describing the incident. “An individual drove dangerously up to our family members. He swore at them. He cursed them with a number of racist and Islamophobic slurs. He threatened to murder them. He tried to tail them home in his vehicle.”

A police report said the victims ran across the street and hid behind some bushes, while the suspect searched for them. He eventually located them and threatened to kill them. One of the victims ran screaming for help and witnesses intervened as the suspect fled the area.

Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen issued a video statement on the incident.

The incident also attracted the attention of Prime Minister Trudeau.

The Bay Observer has learned that an individual followed the perpetrator to his home and notified Hamilton Police. The victims’ family issued a statement That read, “in light of the London attack, this is incredibly terrifying for our family.

