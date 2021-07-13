The Bay Observer
WELL THAT COULD HAVE BEEN WHEELY BAD
WELL THAT COULD HAVE BEEN WHEELY BAD

July 13, 2021

York police posted this picture and message after, an unsafe dump truck lost 2 wheels Monday, striking 2 vehicles and causing a collision that closed Bloomington near Kennedy. Luckily no one was hurt. But the driver and owner now face 17 charges, including unsafe operation and careless driving.

