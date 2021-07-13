Province reports 146 new COVID cases as positivity rate stays below 1 percent

Ontario is reporting 146 cases of COVID19 and seven deaths. Nearly 17,500 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Locally, there are 43 new cases in Toronto, 36 in the Region of Waterloo, 13 in Peel Region and 10 in Middlesex-London.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 17,296,458 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 176,834 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents has passed the 7 million mark and stands at 7,124,000.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting six new COVID cases and no fatalities. Two new outbreaks were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to three. An outbreak at St. Josephs Villa Hair Salon saw four staff members testing positive. And three staff tested positive at Duarte’s Supermarket, Halton had nine new COVID cases, and two deaths, both attributed to the outbreak at the Villages at Tansley Woods. There are now 21 who have tested positive at that Long Term Care facility-19 residents and two staff.