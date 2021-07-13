Lucy Lu Li,the woman wanted in the murder of Tyler Pratt, is in Hamilton Court today

The woman suspected in the February Arvin Avenue murder of 39 year old Tyler Pratt has been returned to Canada and has her day in a Hamilton courtroom today. On February 28, 2021, just after 7:15 p.m., the Hamilton Police Service were called to a shooting near Arvin Avenue, Stoney Creek. Tyler Pratt was found dead at the scene and a 26-year-old female was located suffering from serious injuries. The female has since been released from hospital and continues her recovery.

Investigators identified 28-year-old Oliver Karafa and 25-year-old Yun (Lucy) Lu Li as the suspects responsible for the murder and attempted murder. Karafa and Li fled to Eastern Europe within 24 hours of the incident.

Investigators in Hamilton and abroad worked together over the past three months resulting in the arrest of Karafa and Li in Budapest, Hungary. Investigators flew to Hungary and returned to Canada with Li on Monday, July 12, 2021. Karafa continues to fight the extradition process.

Hamilton Police Service expressed thanks for all the efforts of our policing partners domestically and internationally, specifically, the Hungarian Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST), for the collective efforts that resulted in the arrest of these wanted individuals.

Hamilton Police Service appreciates the assistance and cooperation from the public throughout this investigation. HPS continue to encourage those with information regarding this incident to contact Det. David Tsuchida by calling 905-546-4123. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com