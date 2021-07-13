Hundreds run for Women’s mental health

Over 837 runners and 83 teams showed their support for women’s mental health, by raising money for women’s mental health programs at St. Joe’s. The run raised a record of over $109,000! Since becoming a beneficiary of the Run for Women in 2018, over $350,000 has been raised towards women’s mental health programs at St. Joes

There was also a strong show of support from Shoppers Drug Mart store teams from across the region. Shoppers Drug Mart sponsors there runs across Canada

Special thanks went out to community champion, Christine Yanke, who highlighted the need for support of some of the programs that the Run for Women supports, such as the Womankind Addiction Service.