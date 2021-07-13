12 Hamilton COVID cases, one outbreak declared over

Hamilton public Health is reporting 12 new Covid cases and no deaths. With recoveries the number of active cases in Hamilton has dropped by eight to 93. One of Hamilton’s three active outbreaks has been declared over. The outbreak at St Joseph’s Villa has now affected nine persons—4 residents, 4 staff and one visitor. The other outbreaks at Duarte’s Food Market has involved three staff.

Halton Public health reported six new cases, There were no new cases reported at the Villages of Tansley Woods. Vaccinations there have ramped up. Just over 90 percent of staff have had their first dose, and 77 percent have had a second shot. 98.5 percent of residents at Tansley Woods have had a first dose and 97 percent are fully vaccinated. There will be another vaccination clinic at Tansley Woods this week for residents, essential caregivers and team members

Ontario is reporting 146 cases of COVID19 and seven deaths. Nearly 17,500 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Locally, there are 43 new cases in Toronto, 36 in the Region of Waterloo, 13 in Peel Region and 10 in Middlesex-London.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 17,296,458 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 176,834 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents has passed the 7 million mark and stands at 7,124,000.