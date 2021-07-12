Using art as therapy

St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation has partnered with Home Instead Senior Care Foundation of Canada and Home Instead Senior Care Hamilton for their GIVE65 initiative to raise funds for a therapeutic art program at St. Peter’s Hospital. This year’s goal is to support the launch of an art-therapy program for patients in the Restorative Care Program and the Medically Complex Care Service.

GIVE65 is a 65-hour crowd-funding platform to fundraise for seniors’ programs between July 13 and 16. Donations can be made at give65.ca/SPH.

The Restorative Care Program and Medically Complex Care Service at St. Peter’s Hospital are two programs that offer care for patients recovering from stroke or those managing functional challenges as the result of degenerative diseases and neurological conditions. With an average stay of 70-plus days and an average age of 70 plus, it is vital to provide “whole person” care that focuses on emotional and psychological wellness, in addition to physical care.

The art-based programming ranges from creating music to writing letters and painting. Activities are focused on fun and authentic self-expression, regardless of the patient’s history or artistic ability. Proceeds from GIVE65 will enable the recruitment of specially trained art instructors. Funding will also support the purchase of art supplies. All art sessions will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Up to $5,000 raised between July 13 at 9 a.m. and July 16 at 2 a.m. may be eligible to be matched by Home Instead Senior Care Foundation. Additional grants may be awarded based on the total amount raised and the number of donors to the campaign.