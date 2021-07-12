Six new COVID cases in Hamilton.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting six new COVID cases and no fatalities. The number of active cases in Hamilton is 103 after dipping to 91 last week. Two new outbreaks were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to three. An outbreak at St. Josephs Villa Hair Salon saw four staff members testing positive. And three staff tested positive at Duarte’s Supermarket, Halton had nine new COVID cases, and two deaths, both attributed to the outbreak at the Villages at Tansley Woods. There are now 21 who have tested positive at that Long Term Care facility-19 residents and two staff.

Ontario is reporting 114 cases of COVID19 and no deaths. It is the second day in the past week where no COVID-related deaths occurred. Prior to that, the last day with no deaths was last October. The daily case count is the lowest since last August. Over 15,900 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Locally, there are 18 new cases in Grey Bruce, 15 in the Region of Waterloo and 10 in Toronto.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 17,119,624 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 121,653 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents is just under 7 million and is expected to pass that mark today.