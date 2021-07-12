Fire guts Cannon Street building

The Hamilton Fire Department were called out early this morning to a structure fire at 202 Cannon Street East at the corner of Cathcart Street. First arriving crews reported heavy smoke and a well involved fire on first floor of a large two storey block building with fire lapping up to the second floor and roof area. The fire was upgraded and additional resources were called in to fight the blaze. Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior search/rescue. While conducting interior operations, crews determined that the building was undergoing some renovations and there were a number of hazards including holes in the floors. Photo: Hamilton Fire Dept.

The fire was brought under control within approximately 20 minutes. There was no one found to be in the building during the search and rescue operations. Damage to sections of both the first and second floor is extensive. During firefighting operations, one firefighter sustained a hand injury and was sent to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Ontario Fire Marshals Office has been notified.