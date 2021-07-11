Two new workplace COVID outbreaks in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting nine new COVID cases and two new outbreaks. An outbreak at St. Josephs Villa Hair Salon saw four staff members testing positive. And three staff tested positive at Duarte’s Supermarket, There were no new fatalities. Halton had four new COVID cases.

Ontario is reporting 166 cases of COVID19, the lowest single day count since September, and six deaths. Nearly 19,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 28 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 28 in Toronto, 18 in Peel Region and 18 in Grey Bruce.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 16,997,971 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 170,537 doses administered yesterday. Fully vaccinated residents have reached over 6.8 million.