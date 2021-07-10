Tried to make getaway on public transit
On Saturday the Halton Regional Police were called by GO Transit Security to the Oakville GO Station regarding a report of a a male on the train holding a knife. When officers arrived, a short foot chase ensued. The male ran onto a stationary Oakville Transit Bus at the GO Station. The bus was evacuated and officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take the male into custody without injury.
Garrett RIDDELL-WATCHESTON (34yrs) faces a raft of charges and is being held in custody pending a Bail Hearing for the following offences:
– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
– Theft Over $5000
– Obstruction of a Police Officer
– Possession of Break & Enter Tools
– Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000
– Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Court Order
– Fail to Comply With Probation (2 Counts)
– Possession of Fentanyl