Tried to make getaway on public transit

by
July 10, 2021

On Saturday the Halton Regional Police were called by GO Transit Security to the Oakville GO Station regarding a report of a  a male on the train holding a knife. When officers arrived, a short foot chase ensued. The male ran onto a stationary Oakville Transit Bus at the GO Station. The bus was evacuated and officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take the male into custody without injury.

Garrett RIDDELL-WATCHESTON (34yrs) faces a raft of charges and is being held in custody pending a Bail Hearing for the following offences:

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

– Theft Over $5000

– Obstruction of a Police Officer

– Possession of Break & Enter Tools

– Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000

– Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Court Order

– Fail to Comply With Probation (2 Counts)

– Possession of Fentanyl

