SOM Kinda Weekend on the horizon!

The Sound of Music is going to be able to present live performance this summer after all. With news that the province is getting ready to open up SOM has a show lined up for August.

Saturday August 28, marks two performances by Tokyo Police Club w/ Born Ruffians while Sunday August 29 brings us a Festival favourite, 54-40 w/ The Vaudvillian. They are calling it SOM Kinda Weekend.

“We knew we wanted to get back to live music at the earliest possible time” said SOM Executive Director, Myles D. Rusak “it means that we’re still bound by some COVID restrictions, but we think we’ve got a pretty cool solution to that. Rather than purchase one individual ticket, tickets are being offered as “CubeIts” which are a private viewing booth for four people. Everything you could need during the performance will be handled right from your Cubeit through a bespoke app that will let you order everything from beverages and burgers to t-shirts and hoodies which will then be delivered right to your Cubeit.” Myles Rusak and Brent Kinnaird of SOM in a cubeit

“It’s been a difficult couple of years for the Festival” continues Rusak “with both 2020 and 2021 having to be postponed. This is why fundraising events such as this weekend are so critical to allowing us to continue the tradition of the Free Festival in 2022 once we’re back on track for a normal summer. Naturally, the logistics for a weekend such as this are a little more heavy than a standard show; but we’ve done everything we can to keep the tickets fair while still being able to offer such a performance. So far the community has been incredibly supportive of our efforts and we are really excited to bring these performances to life in August”.

SOM Kind of Weekend was organized before the announcement Friday that Ontario will be going to Step three of reopening next week, so more adjustments will likely be in the works for the August show.

Alongside SOM Kinda Weekend, SOM is running an expanded club series with support from over 20 local businesses. Throughout the months of July, August and September you’ll be able to catch a remarkable amount of local talent throughout Burlington as we showcase local artists and local venues.

For additional information and to buy tickets please visit www.soundofmusic.ca https://www.soundofmusic.ca/