New boss at ArcelorMittal Dofasco

Ron Bedard is the new President at Arcelor Mittal Dofasco. He started his career at Stelco Lake Erie Works where he held various positions, including General Manager, Primary Operations at U.S. Steel Hilton Works. In 2008, he joined Lakeside Steel and served as the President and Chief Executive Officer until 2012. In 2013, Ron joined Paragon Industries, a company that specializes in casing production for the energy industry where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, Ron served as Executive Vice President, Manufacturing at Samuel, Son & Co. a Canadian, multinational company specializing in metal processing, distribution and industrial products.

Ron is a graduate of the Management Studies/Business Administration program at McMaster University and holds an MBA from the University of Sunderland. Ronald also completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School, Boston, MA, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, and the University of Texas at Austin. Currently Ron is pursuing his doctorate degree in business administration from Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA.

Mr. Bedard replaces retiring President Sean Donnelly.

Sean Donnelly

Over his 33-year career at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Sean has held various leadership positions including Vice President, Manufacturing, Vice President Technology, Director Quality Systems & Manufacturing Technology General Manager, Market Development and Product Applications, New Product Development, Process Owner, Galvanize Technology Business Unit Manager and Operations Foreman. Sean joined Dofasco in 1981 as a Production Engineer in Galvanize after graduating from Hamilton’s McMaster University with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He is a member of several Boards, including McMaster University Board of Governors, McMaster Innovation Park and the Royal Botanical Gardens.