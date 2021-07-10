179 new COVID cases reported in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 179 cases of COVID19 and eight deaths. Nearly 23,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 32 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Grey Bruce, 23 in Toronto and 21 in Peel Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 16,827,434 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 207,507 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents is over 6.7 Million.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting nine new COVID cases and no new fatalities. The number of active cases has declined by four to 93. The seven-day average for new cases is 12 which is an increase from nine earlier this week. There is one active outbreak in Hamilton involving two persons.

In Halton the outbreak at Tansley Woods LTC is up to 20—18 residents and two staff. Halton Public Health is reporting one death and eight new cases overall. Hospitalizations in Halton have increased by two to nine. Seven are in Joseph Brant Hospital.