Under ten new COVID cases in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting nine new COVID cases and no new fatalities. The number of active cases has declined by four to 93. The seven-day average for new cases is 12 which is an increase from nine earlier this week. There is one active outbreak in Hamilton involving two persons.

In Halton the outbreak at Tansley Woods LTC is up to 20—18 residents and two staff, After a vaccination clinic at the facility management is reporting 86 percent of staff have committed to vaccination with their first dose and nearly 73 percent have had their second. Another clinic is scheduled for eligible staff, essential caregivers and residents next week.. Halton Public Health is reporting one death and eight new cases overall. Hospitalizations in Halton have increased by two to nine. Seven are in Joseph Brant Hospital.

Ontario is reporting 183 cases of COVID19 and nine fatalities. Over 26,100 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.7 percent. Locally, there are 50 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 24 in Peel Region, 24 in Grey Bruce, 22 in Toronto and 10 in Halton Region. There are 189 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 16,619,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 224,864 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated Ontarians has passed 6 and a half million.