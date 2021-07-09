Three Halton scholars ace perfect scores in elite academic program

Olivia Lau, Heather Li and Harrison Thorpe record 45 out of 45 diploma points

The Halton District School Board is proud to announce that three Grade 12 students from White Oaks Secondary School (WOSS) in Oakville – Olivia Lau, Heather Li and Harrison Thorpe – have achieved rare perfect scores in their International Baccalaureate (IB) programme. A perfect score means that students earned 45 out of 45 in all subject areas.



The IB program is a world-recognized, two-year diploma, which provides a challenging curriculum for highly motivated students. It offers high academic standards in first and second languages, mathematics, humanities and sciences. It is offered at 5,000 schools around the world including in Halton: Georgetown District High School, Craig Kielburger Secondary School and White Oaks Secondary School (WOSS).

“I’m grateful that the work we’ve put in over the past two years has culminated in the scores we received, especially since almost a year and a half of our IB experience was during a pandemic,” says Heather Li, who will be attending the University of Oxford for a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. “I’m very thankful to the teachers at WOSS who I think are a large part in why we had so many perfect scores this year and in the past few years as well.”

“I am proud of what I was able to accomplish over the past two years,” says Harrison Thorpe, who is attending McGill University in the Joint Honours in Economics and Finance program. “’I’m really excited to move to a new place and experience a different environment. Although my area of study is commerce, I hope to foster my passion for music by participating in the university’s wind orchestra.”

"When I reflect upon the past two years in this rigorous program, I can't help but think of the countless late nights and all of the hard work that led up to this result," says Olivia Lau, who will be attending McMaster University this fall enrolled in Health Sciences. "I'm extremely grateful for my support system within our Board, especially Ms. Davidson, Ms. Loft, Ms. Iacobucci, and Trustee Donna Danielli."

Heather Li

“We are excited and proud of all our students, in particular these three students who earned perfect IB Diploma scores of 45 out of 45 diploma points,” says Erin Davidson, IB Programme Coordinator for WOSS. “Along with the additional individual academic work, IB students are encouraged to get involved in their community and school, and to be physically active. Olivia, Heather and Harrison embody the spirit of the IB programme. It encourages students to give back to the community while attaining personal growth goals, such as taking risks and being a respectful global citizen.”