Ontario COVID case count back below 200

Ontario is reporting 183 cases of COVID19 and nine fatalities. Over 26,100 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.7 percent. Locally, there are 50 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 24 in Peel Region, 24 in Grey Bruce, 22 in Toronto and 10 in Halton Region. There are 189 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 16,619,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 224,864 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated Ontarians has passed 6 and a half million.

Hamilton Public Health reported 15 new COVID cases, no deaths and no change in the status of outbreaks. There are 97 active cases in Hamilton, and the seven-day new case average is 11.

Halton reported 11 new cases and no deaths. At The Village of Tansley Woods, a total of 16 residents and two team members are now considered active positive cases. One resident was also classed as resolved today. Staff at the village have conducted full Infection Prevention and Control audits in partnership with Joseph Brant Hospital and Halton Region Public Health and is confident they are doing everything possible to manage the risk of spread. The Village also hosted an onsite vaccination clinic for staff Wednesday and we will provide updated vaccination numbers this afternoon.