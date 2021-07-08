Three local health foundations team up for mental health (Re) Leaf

Three local Hospital Foundations are teaming up to participate in Maple (Re)Leaf, a nationwide fundraising campaign that combines Canadian art, celebrity star power and community spirit to support mental health services across the country.

Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation in Hamilton and Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation in Burlington are inviting the community to take part in the campaign that will help provide “(Re)Leaf” from the impact of COVID-19 on mental health in the Bay area.

Through Maple (Re)Leaf, people can donate funding that supports mental health programs and services Hospitals provide to people in Hamilton, Burlington and the surrounding region. 18 hospital foundations across Canada are taking part in the campaign.

Canadian celebrities, such as Chef Lynn Crawford, Jully Black, Jason Priestly, Kim Coates, and more, who are lending their voices to bring awareness to the state of mental health in Canada.

How the Maple (Re)Leaf Campaign Works

• Donors can visit Maple (Re)Leaf’s website and select one of the region’s three participating Hospital Foundations to make a minimum $30 donation towards mental health care in our region.

• In return, one Maple Leaf sculpted from die-cut steel and designed by iconic Canadian contemporary artist Charles Pachter will be “planted” at an outdoor public art installation.*

• Donors can also download a digital replica of the distinctly Canadian sculpture to share on social media to show their support.

• Those wishing for a Maple Leaf of their own as a campaign keepsake can donate $100, or more. In addition to receiving a Maple Leaf to enjoy at home, one will be added to the public art installation.

• Opportunities for corporate sponsorships are also available, and donors at all levels are eligible to receive charitable tax receipts.

Maple (Re)Leaf will acknowledge and celebrate communities that have reached a threshold of 1,500 Maple Leafs, or more, during a cross-Canada tour featuring outdoor Maple (Re)Leaf art installations made possible by the generous community spirit of donors in each region.

In Canadian communities from coast to coast, installations of thousands of donor-sponsored Maple Leafs will show how our nation has come together to support our collective mental well-being.

Maple (Re)Leaf requests that a minimum of 1,500 Maple Leafs are sold before an art installation can be implemented in a particular community. Should that threshold not be reached, Maple Leafs donated locally will be added to a nearby art installation.

For more information visit https://maplereleaf.ca/