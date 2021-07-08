Ontario COVID count up slightly at 210, vaccination sets record

Ontario is reporting 210 cases of COVID19 and four deaths. Nearly 25,900 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.8 percent. Locally, there are 52 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Peel Region, 18 in Toronto and 17 in Grey Bruce.

As of 5:00 p.m. yesterday, 16,395,063 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 268,884 doses administered yesterday– a new single-day record. The number of fully vaccinated residents is now over 6.3 million.

Local cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 19 new COVID cases—the highest single-day count since June 25th . However, the seven-day average for new cases is 9. There was one fatality reported in Hamilton. Hospitalizations decreased by one to 21. There is still only one outbreak reported in Hamilton.

Halton is reported seven cases, with no fatalities. There are seven patients in Halton hospitals-up from four yesterday. The outbreak at the Villages of Tansley is sitting at 18 cases—17 residents and one staff member.