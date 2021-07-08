Haven’t been vaccinated? Walk-ins available everywhere

With almost three quarters of persons 12 and up having had one shot of COVID vaccine and almost half of Hamiltonians fully vaccinated, Public Health is making it easier for those who have not had a shot to get one.

Effective today, all members of the community ages 12+ who would like a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to walk-in into any large-scale vaccination clinic in Hamilton (FirstOntario Centre vaccine clinic, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th vaccine clinic and Hamilton Health Sciences’ Wellington Street vaccine clinic), the employer-led ArcelorMittal Dofasco vaccine clinic and Hamilton Public Health Services mobile pop-up clinics (as they are announced) to receive one.

Learn more about vaccine clinic locations by visiting www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking.

Accelerated second dose eligibility

All individuals ages 12 and over who have received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to rebook their second dose appointment at the shortened interval of at least 28 days after the first dose. For second doses it is necessary to book an appointment.

Booking an appointment

Appointments for a shortened second dose interval for these individuals can be booked through the Provincial online booking system found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking or by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488.

As of today, 106 participating pharmacies are offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to individuals aged 12+ and 18+ respectively. Locations are on the Province’s website along with more details about how to book an appointment at each pharmacy: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

Hamilton’s Primary Care partners are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in various locations across the city. Clinic locations and how to book can be found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking.

Hamilton Public Health Services’ Mobile pop-up vaccine clinics

Individuals 12 years of age and older who are eligible to receive a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can attend these clinics. Clinic details How to access Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre 876 Cannon St. E. July 9 to 11, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First and second doses can be accessed via walk-in. Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre 876 Cannon St. E. July 15 to 18, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second doses will be pre-booked for those who attended a mobile pop-up first dose clinic on March 25-28. Stoney Creek Recreation Centre 45 King St. W. July 15 to 18, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second doses will be pre-booked for those who attended a mobile pop-up first dose clinic on March 25-28. Ryerson Recreation Centre 251 Duke St. July 16, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in Second doses will be pre-booked for those who attended a mobile pop-up first dose clinic on March 25-26. Harry Howell Twin-Pad Arena 27 Hwy 5 West, Flamborough July 19 & 20, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second doses will be pre-booked for those who attended a mobile pop-up first dose clinic on March 31- April 4. Dundas Community Centre 29 Market St. S., Dundas July 21 to 25, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second doses will be pre-booked for those who attended a mobile pop-up first dose clinic on March 31- April 4. Glanbrook Arena 4300 Binbrook Rd., Binbrook July 19 & 20, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second doses will be pre-booked for those who attended a mobile pop-up first dose clinic on March 31- April 4. Saltfleet Community Centre 605 Hwy 8, Stoney Creek July 21 to 25, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second doses will be pre-booked for those who attended a mobile pop-up first dose clinic on March 31- April 4. Ancaster Rotary Centre 385 Jerseyville Rd. W., Ancaster July 21 to 25, 2021 10 am to 12 pm & 1 pm to 3 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second doses will be pre-booked for those who attended a mobile pop-up first dose clinic on March 31- April 4.

Ministry of Health outdoor mobile pop-up vaccine clinics

Individuals 12 years of age and older who are eligible to receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can attend these clinics. Those who received a first dose at an outdoor Ministry of Health mobile pop-up clinic previously are encouraged to book an appointment for a second dose. These mobile pop-up clinics will be located outdoors. Individuals are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and protect themselves against the sun. Clinic details How to access Central Memorial Recreation Centre 93 West Ave. S., L8N 1S1 July 13 & 14, 2021 9 am to 4:30 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second dose appointments can be booked through the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. Stoney Creek Recreation Centre 45 King St. W. July 13 & 14, 2021 9 am to 6:30 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second dose appointments can be booked through the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre 150 Violet Dr, Hamilton July 17 & 18, 2021 9 am to 4:30 pm First doses can be accessed via walk-in. Second dose appointments can be booked through the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.

QUICK FACTS

The Hamilton healthcare partners have administered approximately 607,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Upwards of 74.5 per cent of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 have received a vaccine to date with 48.1 per cent having completed their vaccine series. In addition, 60.2 per cent of youth ages 12-17 have received a first dose to date.