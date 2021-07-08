15 new COVID cases in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 15 new COVID cases, no deaths and no change in the status of outbreaks. There are 97 active cases in Hamilton, and the seven-day new case average is 11.

Halton is reporting 11 new cases and no deaths. At The Village of Tansley Woods, a total of 16 residents and two team members are now considered active positive cases. One resident was also classed as resolved today. Staff at the village have conducted full Infection Prevention and Control audits in partnership with Joseph Brant Hospital and Halton Region Public Health and is confident they are doing everything possible to manage the risk of spread. The Village also hosted an onsite vaccination clinic for staff Wednesday and we will provide updated vaccination numbers tomorrow.

Ontario is reporting 210 cases of COVID19 and four deaths. Nearly 25,900 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 0.8 percent. Locally, there are 52 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Peel Region, 18 in Toronto and 17 in Grey Bruce.

As of 5:00 p.m. yesterday, 16,395,063 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 268,884 doses administered yesterday– a new single-day record. The number of fully vaccinated residents is now over 6.3 million.