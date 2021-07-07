NHL, OHL veteran Jay McKee to coach Hamilton Bulldogs

The Hamilton Bulldogs have named NHL veteran Jay McKee as the 5th head coach in franchise history. McKee, an OHL veteran both on the ice and behind the bench played 180 games over 3 seasons for the Sudbury Wolves & Niagara Falls Thunder, and was a 1st round NHL Draft pick, 14th overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in 1995. McKee, a shutdown defenseman, played in 802 regular season games with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues & Pittsburgh Penguins and won the 1999 Eastern Conference Championship with the Sabres. Jay McKee as a Buffalo Sabre

Following his playing career, McKee coached in the 2010-11 season with Niagara University, as an assistant coach and then the AHL Rochester Americans in the same role for the 2011-12 season. A brief return to play as a player coach with the Dundas Real McCoys in 2013-14 would see McKee lead the McCoys to the 2014 Allan Cup Championship. Coming back to the OHL for the 2014-15 season as an assistant coach with the Erie Otters, McKee would help guide his team to the OHL finals before heading to Kitchener as associate coach for the 2015-16 season and then head coach in 2016 to 2020. While a head coach with Kitchener, McKee would rack up 120 wins, making the playoffs in all 3 full seasons and coming within one win of playing the Bulldogs in the 2018 OHL Championship.

New assistant coach Andreas Karlsson

Arriving in Hamilton with Jay McKee is newly appointed assistant coach Andreas Karlsson. A native of Ludvika, Sweden, Karlsson grew up in the Leksand IF system, playing 4 full seasons in the SHL before arriving in the NHL in 1999 with the expansion Atlanta Thrashers. Stints in Switzerland & Sweden would lead him back to the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2006-2008. Following his playing career Karlsson would move behind the bench in 2011-12 as head coach with Frolunda’s J18 team as well as development coach for the senior team. Serving as head coach with Frolunda’s top development team from 2012-2015 would lead Karlsson back to North America first for a pair of seasons at York University, and then to become assistant coach to Jay McKee in Kitchener from 2017-20.

Andrew Campbell, who joined the Bulldogs during the 2019-20 season returns to his role as an assistant coach.