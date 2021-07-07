Improving First Nations education by recruiting and training quality teachers

For years, First Nations Communities have found it difficult to attract and retain teachers with the right mindset and skills to provide quality education in their communities. Teach For Canada is a non-profit organization that works with northern First Nations, primarily in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, to recruit, prepare, and support committed teachers. Too often, teachers arrive in the north without the preparation and support they need to succeed—and stay—in the classroom. Teach For Canada now has partnerships with over 20 first nations communities. Over 150 Teach For Canada teachers hired by First Nations will fill much-needed teaching roles this fall. They will receive support from Teach For Canada as they navigate the impact of the pandemic on education in northern communities and continue their development as educators.

This June, Teach For Canada announced its fourth Manitoban partnership with St. Theresa Point First Nation, expanding its total reach to 21 First Nations across northern Ontario and Manitoba.

Each year they have hosted a conference at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, but last year, due to the pandemic the event was staged virtually, and will again this year, with the invitation expanded so interested teachers and media anywhere can follow the sessions.

More than 40 teachers will connect virtually with Indigenous leaders and northern educators to learn about First Nations histories, cultures, languages, culturally-responsive pedagogies, and land-based education.

The transition to a digital format has made it possible for Teach For Canada to extend the program’s learning opportunities beyond just its teacher cohort. Sessions will welcome northern educators across the country in an effort to increase accessibility to culturally responsive teaching.

For more information visit Teach For Canada. https://teachforcanada.ca/en/