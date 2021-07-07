Burlington goes online for Building permit applications

The City of Burlington announces that applications for building permits can now only be sent to the City electronically. This new online feature will enhance customer service for anyone requiring a building permit and reduce the City’s carbon footprint. Applications which were processed before July 5, 2021 will continue to be processed in a hard copy format unless otherwise directed by Building and Bylaw Department staff. For those unable to submit the application electronically, please contact the Building and Bylaw Department team at 905-335-7731, ext. 7470 or buildingpermits@burlington.ca.

To submit a building permit application online, go to burlington.ca/building.

The online system is expected to make it easier and less time consuming for applicants as they will not need to courier, mail or drop off paper copies of the application.

For City staff, it will mean less printing and paper, improved review process and staff can access applications remotely.