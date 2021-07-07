19 new COVID cases in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 19 new COVID cases—the highest single-day count since June 25th . However, the seven-day average for new cases is 9. There was one fatality reported in Hamilton. Hospitalizations decreased by one to 21. There is still only one outbreak reported in Hamilton.

Halton is reported seven cases, with no fatalities. There are seven patients in Halton hospitals-up from four yesterday. The outbreak at the Villages of Tansley is sitting at 18 cases—17 residents and one staff member.

For the third straight day Ontario reported fewer than 200 new COVID cases with 194. For the first time in months there was not a single fatality reported. There are 201 persons in hospital. There were 27,000 tests conducted Tuesday for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. With 204,000 vaccinations Tuesday the number of single shots sits at 16.1 million and the number with both shots has passed the 6 million mark.