Hamilton reporting ten new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health reported 10 new COVID cases Tuesday, which is equal to the seven-day average for new cases experienced in Hamilton. There were no deaths. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by four to 22, as the field hospital next to Hamilton General is in the process of being removed. There was one outbreak reported at Kirin Air Systems where two employees tested positive. That is the only active outbreak underway in Hamilton.

Halton Public Health reported only three new COVID cases and no deaths. The outbreak at the Villages of Tansley Woods is still showing 16 cases-15 residents and one staff. There were two additional admissions to Halton hospitals, bringing the total to six.

Ontario is reporting 164 new cases of COVID19 and nine deaths. Nearly 28,800 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.1 percent.

Due to a data review and clean-up, Toronto Public Health is reporting 80 cases from 2020, bringing today’s total to 244 cases.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 15,921,585 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 215,719 doses administered yesterday. Fully vaccinated residents now stand at 5,883,641.