Five to be inducted to Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

Some of the people who brought pride to Burlington through their contribution to sports and athletics will be honoured this fall with their induction to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame.

The event will take place Tuesday, October 26th at the Burlington Golf & Country Club. Doors open at 5:30 for a cocktail social from 6 to 7PM. The inductees will be introduced from 7 to 8PM.

Tickets: $60 per person. Hors D’Oeuvres will be served throughout the evening. Cash bar.

For tickers, contact Wayne Heslop: 905-520-8922 or Email: wayne.heslop@cogeco.ca

**** N.B: Number of attendees will be determined based on Covid 19 capacity restrictions set out by the Government of Ontario.

This year’s inductees are:

SEAN FOLEY ~ Builder: Golf

• Attended Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School

• Recipient – Golf Scholarship Tennessee State University

• Began golf teaching career at Glenn Abbey Golf Club (Oakville)

• Moved to Orlando Florida (2006) where he began working with Stephen Ames (2014 inductee: Canadian Golf Hall of Fame)

• Current students include: Justin Rose (2016 Olympic Gold medalist); Cameron Champ; Lydia Ko; Danny Willett and Sam Horsfield

• Former students include: Tiger Woods; Sean O’Hair; Hunter Mahan

• Twice featured on the cover of Golf Digest

• Voted top golf teacher in the world by players on the PGA tour

DR. JOHN KENDALL ~ Athlete/ Builder: Running

• Founder Burlington YMCA Post- Cardiac Club – “a revolutionary concept”

• Co-founding Father of The Burlington Runners Club

• Recipient of Queen’s Commemorative Jubilee Medal

• Recipient of the Physicians Care Award

• Accomplished distance runner: former Canadian Veterans Record holder 100 mile distance; completed a double crossing of the Grand Canyon; competed in the Boston Marathon

• Medical Director: American Marathon Trials (1980-1984); Toronto Marathon (1990-1993); Skylon Marathon (1995-2002)

• Honourary Staff Member at Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital

JIM LAWSON ~ Athlete/ Builder: Hockey, Football / Horse Racing

• Graduate Aldershot High School

• Recipient Hockey Scholarship Brown University

• Played Burlington “AAA” Midget Hockey; AHL- Nova Scotia Voyageurs; Drafted by Ottawa 67’s as a 15 year old

• Drafted by Montreal Canadians – Injuries short-circuited NHL career

• First Independent Chair, CFL Board of Directors & twice served as interim Commissioner of the CFL

• Leadership & resolution led to revival of Woodbine Racetracks

• Recipient of the prestigious Commissioners Award

• Current CEO of Woodbine Entertainment

• Recognized as one of the TOP 25 most influential sport persons in Canada

DON LOVEGROVE ~ Builder: Media

• Alumnus Burlington Central High School

• 37 year career in sport journalism with the Hamilton Spectator including the Burlington Bureau

• Known as “The Dean of Amateur Sports”

• Covered first College Bowl at Varsity Stadium – 1964

• Recipient: CIAU Media Award

• Inductee: Hamilton Hurricanes Hall of Fame; “Mohawk College Sports Hall of Fame”; Hamilton Soccer Hall of Fame

• Spectator award winning sport journalist, Steve Milton penned: “Don was one of those giants upon whose shoulders the current generation of local sports media will stand.”

CAROL ANGELA ORCHARD ~ Builder: Gymnastics

• Graduate Burlington Central High School

• Credits her lifelong passion for Gymnastics being a former member of the Burlington Gymnastics Club

• Highly decorated National & International coach: Gymnastics Canada; Gold Coach Award for International Excellence; Women’s Program Service Award; Life Member Award

• Olympic Coach Life Member Award

• Two – time International Senior Coach of the Year

• Recipient highest honour of recognition by the International Gymnastics Federation: Honourary Diploma of International Coaching

• Respected Analyst ~ CBC Television: Covering Olympics; World Championships; Pan Am & Commonwealth Games