One fatality in Villages of Tansley Woods COVID Outbreak

The management of the Villages of Tansley wood have released an update on the Coronavirus outbreak at that facility. The facility reports that one residence who contracted the virus has died. The release indicated there are 17 cases active in its two locations. The full test of the release follows:

As of Wednesday, additional changes to ministry mandates overseeing both Retirement Homes and Long-Term Care Homes will come into effect further opening visitation. At the same time, we know the risk of transmission in the community is still very real, especially as the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus is concerned. We are seeing the effect in our Villages as both the Village of Winston Park Long-Term Care Home and The Village of Tansley Woods Long-Term Care Home continue to manage outbreak situations.

With great sorrow, the team at Tansley Woods is facing the loss of a long-standing resident of the community over the weekend. This resident had tested positive for COVID-19 and Public Health officials have indicated that the more transmissible Delta variant is of concern in this outbreak. We are grateful loved ones were able to be with this resident and the thoughts of our entire organization are with them the team facing this sorrow today.

There are currently 15 active resident cases at Tansley Woods and one active team member case, following the resolution of one team member and the resident passing. All other symptoms are mild at this time and the team continues to monitor everyone closely. With just under 98 percent of residents having received a first dose of vaccination and 96 percent with their second, we look towards additional resolutions soon. Among team members, more than 85 percent have committed to vaccination with their first dose and we know the number of fully vaccinated team members will rise with availability. We’re grateful a vaccination clinic has been scheduled onsite at Tansley Woods on Wednesday in cooperation with Public Health officials. All team members at Tansley Woods have been tested and all results have returned negative at this time.

At the Village of Winston Park, two residents and one team member have been resolved, but one new resident case has been identified. The team there continues to monitor everyone closely and all testing results conducted yesterday have returned negative.

The teams in these and all Villages are to be commended for their efforts; we are grateful for each and every one of them and the leaders who support them, not only now but throughout these many long challenging months under the shadow of COVID-19.

Our site will continue to be updated with new information Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.