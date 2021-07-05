Halton adds 13 COVID cases, one Tansley Wood death

Halton Region is reporting 13 new COVID cases today and two deaths. One of the two deaths was a resident at the Villages of Tansley Woods where 17 residents and staff have tested positive.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting eight new COVID cases, no new deaths and no outbreaks. COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton have dropped to 26.

Some COVID Testing centres to close in Hamilton

With a continued decline in daily COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, the need for COVID-19 testing has also declined. Following a decreasing demand for testing, and direction from the Ontario Health West to consolidate symptomatic testing, Hamilton will be scaling back the number of testing and assessment centres in the city in the coming weeks, ensuring the continued ability to increase testing if required in future.

• Effective July 10, 2021 the East End Assessment Centre, 2757 King St. East will be permanently closed.

• Effective July 15, 2021 the West End Assessment Centre, 690 Main St. West will be permanently closed.

Hamilton’s primary testing centre will be St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s Mountain COVID-19 Testing Centre located at Mohawk College, 135 Fennell Ave. West until December 31, 2021. This site will make 400 appointments available daily, with the ability to ramp up to 1,000 tests daily as needed.

In Hamilton, symptomatic testing will also continue to take place to assist vulnerable populations such as those in long-term care facilities and retirement homes, homebound individuals, homeless individuals through the Shelter Health Network and mobile testing teams operated by Hamilton Paramedic Service. Asymptomatic testing will also continue at select pharmacies. Resources will be adjusted if circumstances change within the community.

Visit www.hamillton.ca/COVIDtesting for more information on COVID-19 testing and how to book an appointment for a test in Hamilton.

Ontario case count below 200

Ontario is reporting 170 cases of COVID19 and one death. Over 12,900 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.3 percent. Locally, there are 34 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Toronto, 18 in Grey Bruce and 13 in the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 15,705,866 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 144,795 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents stands at nearly 5.7 million.