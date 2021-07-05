The Bay Observer
BASEBALL’S BACK IN TOWN
BASEBALL’S BACK IN TOWN

by
July 5, 2021
Ethan Horell pitching for Burlington’s Fieldhouse Pirates

Burlington’s Fieldhouse Pirates and the Great Lakes Canadians from Dorchester squared off in a doubleheader at Nelson Park Saturday afternoon to kick off the 2021 Canadian Premier Baseball League season. The Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 5-5 tie in the first game, while the Canadians won the second 11-7. Ethan Horell pitched part of the game for Burlington, with Jordan Vitias working in relief for Great Lakes in the first game.

Jordan Vitias pitching for Dorchester

There has been no baseball in Burlington since the summer of 2019 because of the pandemic. Hamilton Cardinals open their Senior Intercounty Baseball League schedule in Toronto Wednesday night and play their first home game at Bernie Arbour Stadium against the Barrie Baycats Friday, July 9.                     Photos by DENIS GIBBONS      

