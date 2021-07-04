SUPIE: Kids recreation program starts Monday

Hamilton’s Supie recreation program is 110 years old this summer. The Supie program which will resume Monday July 5th, offers free drop-in and reservation-based recreation programs during the summer for children at neighbourhood park locations across the city. Programs may include a combination of staff-led and self-directed activities kids can do with members of their household.

New for 2021:

Self-directed activities are to be completed in small groups within gathering limits at your own pace

Parks with staff led programming will be offered between 11:00am-3:30pm. Sign up required on-site, with limited spaces available based on activity and provincial restrictions in place

Keep 2m physical distance from those outside of your household at all times

Sanitize hands regularly, before and after participating in programs

Summer Supie: July 5 to August 27, 2021

To find a park in your neighbourhood click here.

A few items to keep in mind about Supie:

If staff are present, they do not replace parent/guardian supervision.

All programs are free of charge.

Locations are subject to change without notice.

Parks take full advantage of water features like spray pads and wading pools during the hot summer months.

For Supie programs with staff on site:

Staff will be on site Monday to Friday (excluding holidays, inclement weather, extended heat warnings)

Activity blocks are 45 minutes long and led at 11:30 am, 1 pm, and 2:30 pm.

In the case of an extended Heat Warning, all Supie programs will be cancelled.