Hamilton active COVID case count drops below 100

Hamilton Public Health reported 9 new COVID cases today, but with recoveries, the number of active cases dropped from 102 to 96. There were no new deaths reported. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton has dropped to 10. There are no active outbreaks in Hamilton—the one at the Meadowland Daycare involving two children has been declared over. Hospitalizations in Hamilton are down to 28.

Provincial case data shows 12 new cases in Halton, down from the 22 reported Saturday. There were no new deaths. 17 of the Halton cases were reported at The Village of Tansley Woods, where an outbreak was first reported Monday, It does not appear any of the Tansley cases have required hospitalization, as there are now only four hospitalized COVID patients in Halton.

Ontario is reporting 213 cases of COVID19 and nine deaths. Nearly 19,000 tests were completed for a positivity rate of one percent. Locally, there are 49 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 25 in Grey Bruce, 17 in Peel Region and 12 in Halton Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 15,561,071 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 196,068 doses administered yesterday. There are now 5,554,637 residents fully vaccinated.