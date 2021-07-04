A number of Tansley Woods staff were not vaccinated against COVID

Halton social media is abuzz with residents expressing surprise that a number of staff at the Village Tansley Woods are not fully vaccinated. The long-term care facility is the site of a COVID outbreak involving 16 residents and one worker. Halton Public Health says the outbreak is mostly made up of cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

In a social media post, Schlegel Villages who own the long-term care facility, said they will be holding an on-site vaccination clinic on Wednesday, also indicating that 14 percent of staff are completely unvaccinated, and only 52 percent of staff at the facility are fully vaccinated. Long -term care advocate Dr. Vivian Stamatopoulos told CHCH Friday that privately-owned LTC facilities have a much lower rate of staff vaccinations than municipally-operated facilities. The Schlegel release goes on to say, “we are also conducting ongoing vaccination education sessions for staff, including individual conversations with team members, one-on-one discussions with our Medical Director and running town halls. On Fridays, team members are also encouraged to wear the t-shits they receive after getting their shot.”

Halton Public Health has posted the Tansley Woods outbreak data on its COVID page, but has provided no news releases or updates on the situation.