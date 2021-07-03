Paris man faces child porn charges

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics and Brant County OPP Detachment arrested and charged a Paris, Ontario resident following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On June 30th, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Paris, Ontario and seized numerous electronic exhibits for further examination. As a result of this investigation, a 28-year-old, man was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused was released at a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford on August 20th, 2021.

OP say in a statement, “many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety.”

Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP Or contact Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or 1-800-222-8477 www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca. 1-888-310-1122