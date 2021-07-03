Outbreak growing at Burlington Tansley Wood LTC facility

Just as Ontarians look forward to the end of the pandemic, comes a reminder of the unpredictability of COVID. The Tansley Wood long-term care home in Burlington has been hit with a growing COVID-19 outbreak that is largely the super-contagious Delta variant.

Halton Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Tansley Woods long-term care home in Burlington on June 28 when there were only three cases. Now there are 16 cases- 14 residents and two workers.

Halton Public Health went into the upscale long-term care home to conduct an audit of the facility. The Halton Public Health website does not contain updated information on the situation.

Schlegel Villages, which operates Tansley Woods, has not said if any of the infected residents have required treatment in hospital.

As of May 30, the Ontario government estimated that 97 per cent of long-term care home residents in the province were fully immunized.