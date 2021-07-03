Hamilton has no active COVID outbreaks as case count drops

Hamilton Public Health reported 10 new COVID cases today, but despite that, the number of active cases in Hamilton declined by seven to 102. There were no new deaths reported. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton has dropped to 11. There are no active outbreaks in Hamilton—the one at the Meadowland Daycare involving two children has been declared over. Hospitalizations in Hamilton are down to 28.

It’s a different story in Halton which has reported 23 new cases and no new deaths. 16 of the Halton cases were reported at The Village of Tansley Woods, where an outbreak was first reported Monday, It does not appear any of the Tansley cases have required hospitalization, as there are now only four hospitalized COVID patients in Halton.

Ontario is reporting 209 cases of COVID19 and nearly 17,100 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. There were nine deaths reported. Locally, there are 47 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 22 in Halton, 20 in Toronto, 20 in Grey Bruce and 20 in the Niagara Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 15,365,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 210,504 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents now stands at 5,377,506.