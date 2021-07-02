Ontario opening up second COVID doses for youth starting Monday

Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to book an accelerated second COVID vaccination starting Monday., The province wants to get as many young people vaccinated as possible over the nest eight weeks in order to ensure a full return to school in September.

Starting on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., youth aged 12 to 17 across the province will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine through the provincial booking system, directly through public health units that use their own booking system, and through participating pharmacies.

Ontario’s vaccine rollout has surpassed targets and continues to expand eligibility ahead of schedule. During the week of June 21, 2021, the province administered more than one million doses in four days. Notably, 26,771 doses were administered in a single day at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Clinic, setting a North American record. To date, the province’s public health units, mass vaccination clinics, hospital sites, pharmacies and primary care providers have administered over 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 77 per cent of adult Ontarians having received their first dose and more than 42 per cent fully immunized.

To continue to protect against the Delta variant the province continues to provide targeted supports to Delta hot spots. Since last week, provincially supported mobile teams have begun returning to community and workplace sites to support second dose clinics in Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Toronto, Peel and York region hot spots. Two pop-up teams and additional vaccination staff are also helping to accelerate first and second doses in priority communities in Waterloo Region. A total of 230,000 additional doses were provided to Delta hot spots over the past weeks to accelerate vaccinations and further protect these communities.

To date, more than ten million vaccine first and second dose appointments have been made through the provincial booking system since its launch in March 2021.

Ontario received approximately 3.7 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in June, and is expected to receive approximately 3.54 million doses of Pfizer in July and 550,000 doses of Moderna for the first week of July. Ontario’s allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, meant to arrive during the first two weeks of July, will be 907,000 doses, down from the 1.7 million doses expected initially, with the remainder to arrive during the last two weeks of July (2,637,000 doses).