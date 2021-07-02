New High School site identified for north Oakville

The Halton District School Board trustees approved, at the June 16, 2021, private session meeting, the location for the new Oakville high school, to be located in northwest Oakville. With the new school site identified, staff are now in a position to commence the process of acquiring the lands and advance the required submissions to municipal approval agencies to seek approval for the development of the new site.

A portion of the property located at the northwest corner of Sixth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road is now the targeted location to accommodate the new Oakville secondary school that will serve the North Oakville community. Staff can now make the necessary submission to the Ministry of Education in coming months to advance the acquisition of the lands.

“I am pleased we have found a new site for the Oakville NE high school,” says Kelly Amos, Oakville Ward 5 & 7 Trustee. “Thanks to the collaborative work with our municipal partners, I believe we have an even better location for the new school, without causing significant delay.”

The requirement to relocate the proposed Oakville High School from its previous location at the intersection of Neyagawa Blvd and Dundas St West (Hwy #5), came as a result of discovery of the presence of the radio tower array to the west of the site would cause radio interferences that would greatly impact the school’s day to day operations.

Board staff have communicated with the Saints Peter and Paul Serbian Church that the Board will no longer be pursuing the acquisition of their lands, and will be retracting their interest in their property.