Eight new COVID cases in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health reported eight new COVID cases today, bringing to 109 the number of active cases in Hamilton. There was one death recorded bringing the total to 400 since the pandemic began. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 13. There is only one outbreak underway—the one at the Meadowland Daycare involving two children. Hospitalizations in Hamilton are down to 28.

Halton reported 23 new cases spread over two days and no new deaths. There are five COVID patients in Halton hospitals.

Ontario reported 284 new COVID cases yesterday and 200 today. There were nine deaths reported today. There were nearly 27,000 tests reported yesterday and 25200 today. 413,000 vaccinations were administered in the past two days, bringing the total number of shots to 15,154,499. 5,185,499 residents are now fully vaccinated.