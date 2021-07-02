Career Toronto Police officer killed on duty

A 31-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service was killed during a crime investigation in the underground parking garage at Nathan Philips Square. Constable Jeffrey Northrup, of 52 Division. Northrup was killed while responding to a call downtown in the very early hours of this morning.

Preliminary information is that he and his partner were conducting an investigation in response to a priority call in an underground parking lot at Queen and Bay. During the course of this dynamic event, Constable Northrup was struck by a vehicle. Police say the act was intentional and deliberate.

The injured officer was rushed by emergency run to hospital and was pronounced shortly after. His partner was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

Constable Northrup started his career with Court Services and was assigned to 11 Division when he became a police officer in 1999. He has been a member of 52 Division since 2008. He was also a member of the Chief’s Ceremonial Unit. He is survived by his wife, his three children and his mother. Northrup had just transferred back to the major crime unit after being a training officer for several years.

One man is in custody and Homicide is leading the investigation into this tragic event. An update will be provided when the appropriate charges have been laid.