You could be in the Bell Centre for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup!

The Bulldogs’ Foundation connection to the Montreal Canadiens has just paid off for hockey fans looking for tickets to Game 4 of the NHL playoffs!

Bulldogs team owner, Michael Andlauer is also part owner of the Habs, acting as alternate governor for the NHL board of governors.

He is donating 2 tickets to Game 4 in Montreal July 5th as an auction in support of the Bulldogs’ Foundation.

Also up for auction are signed Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher, Ben Chiarot jerseys, and Jan Jenik’s Bulldogs game worn jersey.

Carey Price brought Hamilton the Calder Cup win for the AHL Bulldogs, and hopefully will bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada!

Be part of Canadian hockey history while supporting the Bulldogs’ Foundation.

The auction ends Sunday July 4th at noon.

Go to bulldogsauction.ca to bid. https://bulldogsauction.ca/