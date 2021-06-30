Ontario COVID count drops below 200, another vaccination record
Ontario is reporting 184 cases of COVID19–=the lowest single day count in 10 months. There were 14 deaths recorded. With nearly 27,300 tests completed, the positivity date is down to 1 percent even. Locally, there are 46 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 19 in Grey Bruce, 17 in Toronto and 16 in Peel Region. It was another record day for vaccinations with more than 268,000 shots administered for a total of 14.7 million doses. The number of fully vaccinated residents is 4.8 million.
COVID case counts continue to drop. Hamilton Public Health reported nine new cases today and Halton Public Health only five. Hamilton’s active case count is down to 116. There were no deaths in either reporting unit. Hospitalizations in Hamilton stand at 33 while Halton’s hospital count is down to five. Hamilton is still reporting only one active outbreak—that at Meadowlands Daycare involving two children