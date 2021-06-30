Hamilton Police make quick work of stabbing investigation

Hamilton Police have arrested a 17 year old male just hours after another 17 year old was stabbed and sustained serious injuries. On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to reports of a stabbing that occurred in the area of Acadia Drive at Billy Sherring Park in Hamilton. Once on scene, police located a male suffering from injuries believed to have been caused by an edged weapon. The 17-year-old male was transported to hospital with serious injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Hamilton Police detectives have since made an arrest in relation to this stabbing incident. Arrested of assault causing bodily ham and assault with a weapon. He will appear in court on Friday, August 27, 2021. Police do not believe there is any further threat to the community as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, is asked to contact Division 3 Patrol Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886 or Mountain Division Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-546-8965.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com