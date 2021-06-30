Conservation Halton parks open for more activity

Conservation Halton (CH) is opening more of its programming beginning today, in line with Step 2 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopening.

Groups of 25 are now permitted to take part in activities outside in Conservation Halton Parks. Recreational programs that will be running in Step 2 include:

• Slither & Crawl: meeting creatures found on the forest floor alongside CH staff

• Mysteries of the Lake: Discovering the secrets in the depths of Crawford Lake on a guided tour with CH staff to uncover the truth about this meromictic treasure trove

• Picnics: Now can have up to 25 people to the picnic site

• Kelso beach: Now open, people can add it onto their Kelso reservation at parvisit.ca

During Step 2, washrooms will remain open, and Visitors Centres and gift shops will open at reduced capacity.

Some general reminders when visiting the parks this summer:

• Bring lots of water

• Wear sunscreen and hats

• Bring bug spray and check for ticks when you leave the park

• Wear comfortable walking shoes

• Masks are required for any indoor amenities

• Don’t leave anything behind (litter, masks etc.)

A full list of CH’s parks programming can be found here.