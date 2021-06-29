Teens can celebrate Canada Day with a pop-up COVID shot

On Canada Day, Thursday July 1, youth ages 12-17 and their families are invited to attend a first dose only walk-in mobile pop-up vaccine clinic. This clinic will be held at Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre, 876 Cannon St. E. and hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Hamilton’s vaccine strategy for young people is comprehensive to ensure all young people 12 to 17 years of age who want a vaccine, can do so in a location that can meet their needs. Information regarding how to book an appointment and answers to frequently asked questions regarding youth COVID-19 vaccination can be found at www.hamilton.ca/YouthVaccine

QUICK FACTS

• The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in individuals aged 12 and over

• Vaccine administration rates may differ based on local context.

• Information regarding booking an appointment and frequently asked questions are available on the COVID-19 vaccines section of the City’s website at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines.

• All vaccination planning is based on and contingent on available COVID-19 vaccine supply.

To date, Hamilton health partners have administered approximately 530,534 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Upwards of 73.5 per cent of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 have received a vaccine to date with 33.4 per cent having completed their vaccine series. In addition, 58.1 per cent of youth ages 12-17 have received a first dose to date.