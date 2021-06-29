Province reports 299 COVID cases as it cleans up back data
Ontario is reporting 299 cases of COVID19 and over 28,300 tests completed. Provincial health officials say today’s numbers are inflated due to a data review and clean-up. As a result, the death count has been increased by 25. Locally, there are 130 new cases in Toronto, 69 in the Region of Waterloo, 20 in Peel Region, 11 in Grey Bruce, 10 in Durham Region and 10 in Niagara Region. Yesterday saw another single-day record for vaccinations with more than 265,000 shots administered. There have been 14,472,741 doses administered, and 5,563,469 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 12 new COVID cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations in Hamilton stand at 31, There is only one active outbreak in Hamilton involving two children in a daycare. There are now only121` active cases of COVID in the city. Halton, which does not report daily counts on weekends reported 20 new COVID cases since last Friday. There were no deaths and hospitals in Halton now have six COVID patients.